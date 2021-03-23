Drought Needs Assessment Kenya, Post Short Rains 2021 - Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir Counties

Overview

Overall, the number of people considered to be in need of immediate humanitarian assistance has increased by about 90% from 739,000 in August 2020 to 1,425,000 in February 2021. In the pastoralist counties, the population in need almost doubled between August 2020 and the current season. Additionally, the ASAL counties have recorded significantly higher number of people in Integrated Phase Classification 3 (IPC Phase 3) or worse. With the performance of the 2021 long-rains season (March-May) forecasted to be poor, the humanitarian situation will most likely worsen and these numbers may increase towards August 2021 (NDMA, 2021).