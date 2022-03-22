Drought In Kenya Acute lack of water is pushing millions towards hunger

People in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL) are facing one of the most acute droughts they have ever endured. The dire situation—also ravaging communities across Ethiopia and Somalia—is forcing families to take desperate measures to survive. Hunger, displacement, disease outbreaks, conflict over scarce resources, and increased abuse and exploitation of children and women are just some of the consequences of this fast-deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

In Turkana, one of the driest parts of Kenya, lakeside communities can no longer survive on fishing, pastoralists are losing their livestock and everyday people are going hungry and thirsty.

Read more on Exposure.