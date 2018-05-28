Don't swim in floodwaters - Lamu locals warned

By KALUME KAZUNGU

Lamu County residents have been told not to swim or boat in flooded areas.

The warning by County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri comes after the death of three people in Hongwe and Bomani villages in Mpeketoni, Lamu West.

Speaking at Mokowe Primary School on Monday, Mr Kanyiri said two died as they attempted to swim in floodwaters while the third victim drowned while fishing in a flooded river over the weekend.

"It’s high time that people take precautions and avoid conducting activities in flooded areas.

"Can you imagine, despite the obvious risk, people have been swimming in flooded ponds and rivers and also fishing there?" he asked.

ARREST

He said his office will apprehend anyone who deliberately endangers their lives.

"We have already lost three people. This trend must stop. We shall arrest anyone who puts their life in danger and we will charge you for it. Let’s not lose any more lives because of things we can avoid," Mr Kanyiri said during the distribution of sanitary towels.

He said the national government will continue with efforts to help flood victims.

The security boss also appealed to locals in low-lying areas to relocate to safer areas until the rainy season ends.

RELIEF EFFORTS

He was backed by Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama who urged residents to vacate flood-prone places.

"We have a challenge of floods in most parts of Lamu West. I call on locals living in low lands to move elsewhere to avoid or minimize losses and damages that come with the rains," the MP said.

More than 4,000 people have been directly affected.

Villagers in Chalaluma, Dide Waride, Moa, Pandanguo, Bar’goni, Boko, Matabore, Pangani, Jericho, and Amkeni are displaced after their homes were swept away by floods.

An emergency camp run by the government and the Kenya Red Cross was later set-up at Nagele.