Disrupting harm in Kenya: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

DH Kenya report and advocacy brief.

PROTECTING KENYA’S CHILDREN FROM ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE: LOOKING FORWARD

Context and considerations

Children in Kenya are confronted with the risk and reality of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). But public awareness about this kind of abuse is low, efforts to prevent it are limited, victims receive little support, and few offenders are brought to justice. The government, public institutions, frontline workers, industry, and caregivers can all do more to respond to this crime and disrupt the harm it is causing to children in Kenya.