Desert Locust Update: Desert locust information service

Overview

In the afternoon of 1 November, a small swarm arrived in Mandera county of northeast Kenya near the Ethiopian border west of Rhamu. Since then, the swarm moved about 100 km west towards Moyale. The swarm is thought to have come from northeast Somalia and migrated south along the Ethiopia/Somalia border during the three days of unusually strong and persistent northerly winds as suggested by sightings in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia as well as by a trajectory model. While the swarm is mature, it is not quite ready to lay eggs yet. This may suggest how it was able to migrate a relatively long distance. Elsewhere, a mature swarm from northern Ethiopia arrived on the southern Red Sea coast in Eritrea at the end of October.