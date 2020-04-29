Desert Locust situation update - 28 March 2020

**A second generation of breeding about to start in **Kenya****

Spring breeding will cause a further increase in locust infestations in East Africa, eastern Yemen and southern Iran in the coming months.

EAST AFRICA

The current situation in East Africa remains extremely alarming as more swarms form and mature in northern and central Kenya, southern Ethiopia. This represents an unprecedented threat to food security and livelihoods because it coincides with the early beginning of the long rains and the current growing season. A new generation of breeding is underway in Kenya where more eggs will hatch and form hopper bands during May, followed by new swarms in late June and July, which coincides with the start of the harvest.

● KENYA. More swarms mature in central and northern areas with a few laying eggs and hatching starts. Control continues.

● ETHIOPIA. Immature swarms in the south (SNNPR, Oromia), mature swarms in N Oromia and N Somali regions; mid-instar hopper bands in east (Dire Dawa - Ayasha). Control continues.

● SOMALIA. Early instar hopper bands on the Ethiopian border in the northwest (Somaliland); scattered adults along the Ethiopian border in central areas (Galguduud).

NE AFRICA & ARABIAN PENINSULA

Breeding continues in several countries where hopper bands are forming that could lead to new swarms.

● YEMEN. Increasing reports of mature swarms copulating in the interior where floods occurred this week.

● SAUDI ARABIA. Control continues against mid-instar hopper bands near the Persian Gulf (Nairyah to Al Hofuf) and in the interior (Hail).

● IRAQ. Limited control continues against early mid-instar hopper groups in southern provinces (Kerbala and Thikar in addition to Al Muthanna, Al Diwaniya, Al Najaf).

● UAE. Limited control against hopper bands on Oman border south of Al Ayn.

● SUDAN. Calm situation, only a few scattered adults on coast and interior.

SOUTHWEST ASIA

Breeding continues in the spring breeding areas where situation remains worrying in Iran.

● IRAN. More hopper groups and bands continue along the southern coast; mature adult groups moved north in Sistan & Baluchistan to South Khorasan and lay eggs. Control continues.

● PAKISTAN. Hopper and adult groups in Baluchistan; hopper groups and bands in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; hoppers near the ****Indian border. Control continues.