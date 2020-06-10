Desert Locust situation update - 10 June 2020

New swarms about to form in East Africa

The unprecedented Desert Locust threat to food security and livelihoods continues in the Horn of Africa and will spread to southwest Asia and perhaps West Africa.

In East Africa, swarms are about to form in northern Kenya and shortly thereafter, they will migrate northwards to Ethiopia and transit South Sudan to Sudan. In South-West Asia, spring-bred swarms are migrating to summer breeding areas along the Indo-Pakistan border. Swarms were recently reported in Oman, Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The threat to West Arica is under close watch.

KENYA. Late instar hopper bands are present throughout the northwest in Turkana and Marsabit counties. Second-generation immature swarms will start to form in the coming days and continue for the remainder of June. Many of the swarms will move northwards on the prevailing winds. Control operations continue. Sightings reported further south are Tree Locust rather than Desert Locust.

ETHIOPIA. Hopper groups and bands are present in the Ogaden and northern Rift Valley where a few immature groups and swarms have started to form and more are expected in the coming weeks that are likely to migrate to the Indo-Pakistan border. No locusts were reported in the south. Control operations continue.

SOMALIA. Light showers fell sporadically on the northern plateau. Control operations are in progress against hopper groups and bands on the northern plateau and in central areas. Mature swarms were seen near Boroma and Garowe.

SUDAN. Scattered solitarious adults persist in the Nile Valley. Light showers fell recently in southern portions of the summer breeding area in South Kordofan just north of the South Sudan border. Survey teams are being sent to Darfur for the first time since 2003.

YEMEN. Heavy rains fell on 1–3 June in the interior and on the southern coast where late instar hopper bands, immature and mature swarms are present. Some of the swarms could move to northeast Ethiopia, northern Somalia, and the Indo-Pakistan border. heavy rains fell on 4 June on the Red Sea coast, extending to adjacent areas of Saudi Arabia.

OMAN. A few immature swarms from previous breeding along the UAE/Oman border have been seen in the past few days on the east coast. One swarm this morning flew out to sea where it could cross and reach India on about 17 June if it does not perish in the Arabian Sea. Limited control operations were undertaken.

SAUDI ARABIA. On 5–8 June, a few immature swarms were seen in the extreme north between Al Jawf and the Jordan border while immature adult groups were present further south near Hail where breeding previously occurred. These may continue to summer breeding areas of Sudan where they could start to arrive on X. Adult groups are laying near Wadi Dawasir, hopper bands are present near Najran and the Yemen border, and a mature swarm was seen in the Asir Mountains near Abha on 7 June that probably arrived from Yemen. Control operations are in progress.

JORDAN. Immature groups from previous breeding in Iraq arrived in the east on 9 June. A few more groups may appear in the coming days.

IRAN. Spring breeding is coming to an end in the south. Late instar hopper groups and bands are present in South Khorasan and Sistan-Baluchistan, respectively. Immature swarms are forming in breeding areas of the south, which will move to the Indo-Pakistan border. Substantial control operations continue.

PAKISTAN. Spring breeding has nearly ended in Baluchistan and adults are forming groups and swarms. Hopper bands are present on the Punjab Plains that will cause swarms to form. Swarms from Baluchistan and Punjab will move to summer breeding areas along the Indo-Pakistan border in Cholistan, Nara, and Tharparkar deserts. Control operations continue in all areas.

INDIA. Control operations continue against adult groups and immature and maturing swarms in Rajasthan and, up to 5 June, in Madhya Pradesh. Pre-monsoon rains fell on the 5th in Rajasthan and adjacent areas of Cholistan, Pakistan.