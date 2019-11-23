Death toll in West Pokot landslides rises to 24: Officials

By OSCAR KAKAI

The death toll from landslides that struck West Pokot villages Friday night has climbed to 24, officials said Saturday.

West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said 12 bodies, including seven children, have been recovered so far and that search efforts are continuing.

The massive landslides, which hit Nyarkulian and Parua villages, were triggered by hours of heavy rains.

The rains cut off a section of the Kitale-Lodwar road near Ortum making it impossible to reach the affected villages via road.

The Muruny Bridge was swept away by waters.