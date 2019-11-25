25 Nov 2019

Death toll in Kenya landslides rises to 52

from EastAfrican
Published on 25 Nov 2019

In Summary

Governor John Lonyangapuo says 22,000 homesteads and between 80,000-120,000 people have been displaced or affected by the landslides.

By OSCAR KAIKAI

The death toll from West Pokot landslides in Kenya has risen to 52 after six more bodies were recovered at Parua area.

At least 22 other people are missing after the tragedy that hit Parua, Nyarkulian and Muino, according to Governor John Lonyangapuo.

Prof Lonyangapuo on Monday told journalists that search and rescue mission was still underway.

The efforts to find and pull more bodies out of mud have been hampered by lack of transport because the roads heading to the area are either impassable or non-existent.

He said 22,000 homesteads and between 80,000-120,000 people have been displaced or affected by the landslides.

The county, the governor said, has run out of medicines after the remaining stocks were sent to dispensaries and schools caring for the displaced.

The governor further appealed to well-wishers to donate food items, clothes, blankets among others, saying that they have set up store in Kapenguria township for aid.

He said they will also establish a helpline and paybill number to help the victims.

