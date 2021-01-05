Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 January 2021 - Kenya

(excerpt)

Kenya

Turning to Kenya, today the UN humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, allocated $1.5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for desert locust control operations in the country. The funds will go to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) response, which includes air and ground surveillance and pesticide spraying. Since 21 December 2020, numerous swarms started to form in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia following Cyclone Gati. They have been entering into north-east Kenya and are likely to spread throughout northern and central counties. Our colleagues say that, if not controlled, the swarms could destroy crops and pasture and threaten the livelihoods and food security of 3.6 million people across the region and in Yemen, including 173,000 people in Kenya. In response, FAO has extended its locust response plan until June. However, further donor funding is urgently needed to contain the threat from desert locusts in the region.