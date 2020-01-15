Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 15 January 2020 - Kenya

Kenya

Our colleagues at the UN country team in Kenya today voiced their deep distress at the rising cases of terrorist attacks on schools, teachers and students, especially in the north-east of the country. Noting that the bombings of schools and the killing of civilians violate international humanitarian law, the team said it is especially troubling that the regions most affected by these attacks are already lagging behind in school attendance rates. The UN in Kenya is determined to work with the Government to implement the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.