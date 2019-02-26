Dadaab Movement and Intentions Monitoring: Dadaab Refugee Complex Garissa County, Kenya (February 2019)

Summary

As of January 2019, a total of 209,9791 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab refugee complex (Dagahaley, IFO, Hagadera). With continued conflict, instability and drought, causing new displacement in Somalia in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Dadaab, there is need to strengthen the knowledge of future return intentions and movement patterns of the refugee population. Since May 2017, REACH has worked with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on developing tools and methodologies for data collection in Dadaab refugee complex.

In November 2018, REACH conducted a survey in Dadaab refugee complex with findings showing a majority of the households (39%) not willing to return to Somalia mainly due to fear of conflict. This factsheet provides an overview of the third round of assessment conducted in February 2019 across the three camps of Dadaab refugee complex.

Primary data was collected through household surveys from 11 to 13 February, 2019. Households were randomly sampled to fulfill a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error. A total of 381 HHs were interviewed. This level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population of each camp. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a wider margin of error. The maximum margin of error of subsets is indicated with ‘MOE.’