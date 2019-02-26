26 Feb 2019

Dadaab Movement and Intentions Monitoring: Dadaab Refugee Complex Garissa County, Kenya (February 2019)

Infographic
from Norwegian Refugee Council, REACH Initiative
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (529.21 KB)

Summary

As of January 2019, a total of 209,9791 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab refugee complex (Dagahaley, IFO, Hagadera). With continued conflict, instability and drought, causing new displacement in Somalia in addition to reduced humanitarian funding in Dadaab, there is need to strengthen the knowledge of future return intentions and movement patterns of the refugee population. Since May 2017, REACH has worked with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) on developing tools and methodologies for data collection in Dadaab refugee complex.

In November 2018, REACH conducted a survey in Dadaab refugee complex with findings showing a majority of the households (39%) not willing to return to Somalia mainly due to fear of conflict. This factsheet provides an overview of the third round of assessment conducted in February 2019 across the three camps of Dadaab refugee complex.

Primary data was collected through household surveys from 11 to 13 February, 2019. Households were randomly sampled to fulfill a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error. A total of 381 HHs were interviewed. This level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population of each camp. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a wider margin of error. The maximum margin of error of subsets is indicated with ‘MOE.’

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.