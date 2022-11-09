CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 09 November 2022

Kenya

As the impact of drought and conflict in Somalia has escalated, more than 55,000 refugees from Somalia have arrived in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp (Garissa county) since September. The number of newly arrived refugees is expected to increase to 121,300 by April 2023. Newly arrived refugees who have social ties with longer-term refugees depend on them to share their resources. The current population of refugees hosted in the camp is more than triple the intended capacity. Refugees in the camp face overcrowded conditions, poor sanitation, and inadequate access to basic services. Measles and suspected cases of cholera have been diagnosed in the camp. Overcrowding and poor sanitation could lead to further spread of these diseases. Newly arrived refugees need shelter, food, WASH assistance, and health and nutrition services. Longer-term refugees and the nearby host communities have been affected by drought and continue to need humanitarian assistance.

Go to Kenya page

Malawi

A cholera outbreak declared in Malawi on 3 March, with the first confirmed case reported in the southern district of Machinga, continues to spread and is now the largest outbreak reported in the last decade. Heavy rainfall and flooding that began early in the year have aggravated the spread. As at 7 November, a total of 6,253 cases and 188 deaths have been recorded (CFR: 3%), with cases reported from 27 of 28 districts. Northern districts are currently the worst affected. The lack of safe water and sanitation are facilitating the spread, with risk of the outbreak worsening during the rainy season over November–March. The health system is also confronting public health concerns including COVID-19 and polio**. **Outbreak response has included the distribution of cholera vaccines and there is an urgent need for medical supplies, vaccines, WASH, and education.

Go to Malawi page

Morocco

Irregular migrants, who leave their countries mainly because of poverty and insecurity, continue to have humanitarian needs, including for protection, medical, and legal assistance as they are at risk of exploitation, trafficking, and arbitrary detention. On 6 November, more than 500 migrants were reportedly detained by Moroccan security forces, with an unknown number injured. Irregular migrants usually stay in tents in mountain forests in the north of the country, waiting for an opportunity to cross into Spain. Migrants require valid residency permits to legally stay in Morocco and gain access to work, but the long process, among other factors, deters many from applying. Without these documents, irregular migrants lack income and are at risk of detention. Migrants who have regularized their status usually stay in cities but face a lack of employment opportunities. Some stay in informal camps without sanitation and heat, and face increased tensions with the host community.

Go to Morocco page