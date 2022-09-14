COVID and the education system: Dadaab and Jubaland - a study on COVID preparation, responses, and effects in Kenya’s Dadaab Refugee Complex and Jubaland’s Kismayo and Dhobley areas (July 2022)

Authors: Brenda Kendi and Eric Ating’a, with the support of Henry Waitindi

Background

AVSI is putting concrete efforts into collecting evidence to show impact and learn about ways to further improve its responses toward durable solutions in genuine collaboration with all stakeholders, particularly with the very beneficiaries targeted by its interventions, as this helps AVSI’s long and meaningful response in Dadaab. This study was carried out as a learning activity within the project “Quality and Resiliency of an inclusive Education System for Refugees and Host Community in Kenya aligned to COVID –19 Responses and Recovery 2021-2022” implemented by AVSI Foundation with funding from the US State Department, Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration.

Study objective

The main purpose of this study was to measure information levels, effects, and levels of preparation and response for COVID among parents, teachers, and students in the project's target areas. The study also intends to provide useful information for current and future programming on issues related to WASH and MHPSS.