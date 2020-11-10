COVID-19 and Vulnerable, Hardworking Kenyans: Why it's time for a strong social protection plan

INTRODUCTION

Politicians and celebrities; religious leaders and corporate titans; the elderly and infants alike – all have numbered among Kenya’s tens of thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

This pandemic’s frightening reach may appear as if it does not discriminate. However, the tragic reality is that while we all benefit from national efforts to curb COVID-19, the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans have been harmed – even gravely so – by the same measures that are in place to protect public health.

Kenyans residing in informal settlements were already living in poverty, and they were hit especially hard by the forced market closures, movement restrictions and the national curfew.

Mandatory public social distancing rules in public transport vehicles also resulted in rising public transport costs, making it even more challenging to move around for work. These measures were implemented by the government to slow down the spread of COVID-19, but ultimately disrupted these Kenyans’ fragile livelihood strategies. Now they are struggling even more than before to afford basic necessities such as water, soap, rent and, increasingly, food. ‘The lockdown has affected me a lot because we have no money. There is no business. I used to get KSh100–200 per day. These days I get nothing’, said Robina Kwamboka, a 60-year-old woman taking care of four young children in Kibera, Nairobi. Robina previously worked as a cabbage seller.

In 2019, informal sector workers accounted for 83.6% of total employment in Kenya.1 Many informal workers live in Nairobi’s informal settlements, which accommodate 56% of the capital’s population on just 5% of the total residential land area of the city.2 They are overcrowded, with poor or non-existent sanitation facilities and prohibitively expensive access to clean water, creating the ideal transmission conditions for the virus.

Eight months since COVID-19 was first detected in Kenya, some of the most vulnerable and hardworking citizens – those living in informal settlements and working in the informal sector – are experiencing widespread hunger and increased rates of sexual and gender-based violence. They urgently require expanded, gender-sensitive, social protection interventions.