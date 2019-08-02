02 Aug 2019

Comprehensive movement intentions monitoring: Dadaab Refugee Complex, Garissa County, Kenya, July 2019

Infographic
from Norwegian Refugee Council, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (484.92 KB)

Summary

As of May 2019, a total of 211,5441 mostly Somali refugees reside in Dadaab refugee complex (Dagahaley, Hagadera and Ifo). With continued conflict, instability and drought causing new displacement in Somalia, there is a need to strengthen knowlegde of future return intentions and movement patterns of the refugee population. Due to reduced humanitarian funding in Dadaab, this information is essential to inform prioritization and identification of vulnerable populations.

Since May 2017, REACH has worked with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and humanitarian partners in Dadaab on developing tools and methodologies for data collection and analysis of needs in Dadaab refugee complex. In February 2019, REACH conducted an intentions survey in Dadaab refugee complex where 46% of households (HHs), said that they were not willing to return to their country of origin mainly due to fear of conflict. Following up on the situation in February, this factsheet provides an overview of comprehensive movement intentions monitoring conducted in July 2019 across the three camps of Dadaab refugee complex.

A total of 1125 HHs were interviewed from 3 to 12 July, 2019. HHs were randomly sampled at camp level to fulfill a 95% confidence level and a 5% margin of error. In addition, data was weighted during analysis to correct for under or over representation of HHs interviewed from different camps. The confidence level is guaranteed for all questions that apply to the entire surveyed population. Findings relating to a subset of the population may have a wider margin of error. The maximum margin of error of subsets is indicated with ‘MOE.’

