Climate change, agriculture, food and nutrition security policies and frameworks in Kenya

Abstract/Description

Agriculture is a fundamental part of Kenya’s economy, directly contributing 25% of the total gross domestic product (GDP) and another 27% indirectly through linkages to other sectors such as manufacturing, distribution and services; and accounts for 65% of Kenya’s export earnings (GoK 2017). As of 2017, the agriculture sector contributed 32% of GDP, provided about 75% of total employment in Kenya and supported livelihoods of more over 80% of the rural population—employment, income, and food security needs (GoK 2018). The sector is large and complex with diverse actors—public, non-governmental and private actors. Kenya’s agriculture and environment are facing many challenges and threats that include ecosystem degradation, climate variability and change, use of unsustainable production methods, limited technical and financial resources; limited value addition and weak institutional coordination (GoK 2013a, GoK 2017), thus threatening agricultural production and productivity, and food and nutrition security.