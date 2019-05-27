27 May 2019

Cholera: Mombasa shuts down health facilities

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 25 May 2019 View Original

By WINNIE ATIENO

Mombasa County government has shut down four health facilities to prevent a possible cholera outbreak.

In a statement released on Friday, the county's health department said it had shut down the facilities to prevent the spread of water borne diseases.

FLOODS

“Due to the ongoing rainfall and floods in the county, the Department of Health Services has decided to close down some of its facilities to prevent water borne diseases,” a statement from the department reads.

The most affected facilities are in Kisauni and Nyali sub counties. They include Ziwa la Ngombe, Maweni, Jomvu Model and Magongo health centres.

Ziwa la Ngombe residents have been advised to seek health services at Mlaleo CDF facility or Kisauni Dispensary.

“For Maweni they have an alternative facility for people seeking health services at Kongowea Dispensary. For those in Changamwe/Jomvu the facilities affected are Jomvu model, services which were provided here are now offered at Jomvu Kuu Health Centre,” adds the statement.

BOTTLED WATER

Magongo residents can receive services at either Mikindani or Chaani dispensaries.

Mombasa County government has so far banned the sale of bottled water from unverified companies to tame cholera outbreak.

It has also instructed all hotel workers and food and water vendors to register at county offices.

The health executive said her team is working closely with Coast Water Services Board, water services providers, Water Resources Management Authority and Water Resource Users Associations to put in place mechanisms for random testing of water.

It has also promised to map and repair all broken sewer lines that may cause water contamination.

