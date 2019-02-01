Cash for Shelter in Kenya - A Field Experience

Summary

In north-western Kenya, UNHCR provides 730 refugee households with cash for shelter to ensure safe and dignified housing while reducing dependency on humanitarian assistance and addressing protection concerns. The project provides value for money as refugees build the permanent shelters at 11-14 per cent lower costs than the implementing partners. The refugees also build a compound of shelters consisting of 12 to 14 shelters in an average of 22 days. This efficient and effective use of funds allows refugees to spend the remaining money on home improvements or other basic needs, benefitting the local economy and improving social coexistence.

In line with the Policy on Cash-based Interventions, it is the most ambitious cash for shelter project to date by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. It targets refugees living in the newly established Kalobeyei settlement in Turkana County, 18 kilometres from the Kakuma town.

Refugees receive the cash through regular bank accounts, furthering their financial inclusion with access to banking services. The project is based on an innovative approach that gives ownership of the construction process to individual refugee households, which closely collaborate with their compound neighbours. It relies on mutual support and accountability for the timely completion of the building phases, as funds disbursed in three instalments are only released when all households have simultaneously completed each of the building phases.

The project also empowers refugees to deal directly with private sector providers such as masons and suppliers of building materials, and pay for the goods and services, contributing to the local economy. Biometric identification during the verification process and the opening of bank accounts reduces fraud and improves transparency.

The cash for shelter project in Kalobeyei highlights how UNHCR uses cash assistance to help the refugees to transition to more durable solutions, in this case, integration with the host community.

The project presents a paradigm shift from the traditional refugee camp planning process.

CASH FOR SHELTER IN NUMBERS