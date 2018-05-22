Bulletin: Cholera and AWD Outbreaks in Eastern and Southern Africa, Regional Update for 2018 - as of 18 May 2018

Highlights

More than 17,479 cholera / AWD cases and 268 deaths (Case Fatality Rate, 1.5%) have been reported in 10 of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) since the beginning of 2018. These countries include; Angola, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Zambia accounts for 23.4% of the total case load reported this year followed by Kenya at 22.5%.

Currently, 7 out of the 21 countries in ESAR are reporting active transmission of cholera / AWD (Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Uganda, Somalia, Zambia and Zimbambwe). During the week under review, Kenya reported the highest number of new cases (302 cases), followed by Somalia (296 cases). Apart from Somalia, all countries with active transmission have recorded CFR above 1% in 2018, with Zimbabwe (CFR, 4.2%) and Uganda (CFR, 2.1%) recording the highest CFR.

Kenya: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 19 (week ending 13 May 2018), 302 new cases were reported compared to 58 cases reported in week 18 (week ending 6 May 2018).

These new cases emerged from the following counties; Garissa (202), Nairobi (29), Isiolo (24), Elgeyo Marakwet (17), Turkana (14), Kiambu (8), West Pokot (7) and Meru (1). Cumulatively a total of 24,741 cases including 414 deaths have been reported, as from December 2014. Of these, a total of 3,931 cases and 71 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Somalia: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 18, 296 new cases including 4 deaths (CFR, 1.4%) were reported compared to 212 cases including 2 deaths (CFR, 0.9%) reported in week 17 (week ending 29th April 2018). New cases emerged from Banadir (132 cases and 2 deaths), Lower Jubba (127 cases and 2 deaths) and Lower Shabelle (37) regions. Cumulatively a total of 2,967 cases including 17 deaths have been reported, as from December 2017.

Tanzania: A decline in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 19, 44 new cases were reported compared to 89 cases including 3 deaths (CFR, 3.4%) reported in week 18. New cases emerged from Longido District Arusha region (33) and Songwe region (11). Cumulatively a total of 30,468 cases including 502 deaths have been reported, as from August 2015. Of these, a total of 1,837 cases and 36 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Uganda: A decline in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 17, 42 new cases were reported compared to 110 cases including 2 deaths (CFR, 1.8%) reported in week 16 (week ending 22 April 2018).

These new cases are concentrated in the following districts Kagadi (19), Amudat (12), Hoima (9) and Kyegegwa (2). Cumulatively a total of 2,376 cases including 49 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started in February 2018.

Zambia: The country has been reporting an average 2 cases per day, mainly from Chelston sub-district of Lusaka district. During epidemiological week 19, the country reported 16 cholera cases and no deaths.

Cumulatively a total of 5,905 cases including 115 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started on 6 October 2017. Lusaka district accounts for 92% (4,768) of the cumulative reported cholera cases countrywide.

Zimbabwe: Sporadic cases continue to be reported, mainly from Chitungwiza and Stoneridge (an informal settlement in Harare right next to Chitungwiza). Both places have extremely erratic access to tap water (from Harare city) and largely depend on well water. During week 19, 9 new cases were reported compared to 4 cases reported in week 18. Cumulatively, 167 cases including 7 deaths have been reported, as from January 2018, when the outbreak started.

Angola: 7 new cases were reported in week 19 compared to 6 cases reported in week 18. These new cases are concentrated in Uige district. Cumulatively, 944 cases including 15 deaths have been reported, as from 15 December 2017. Of these, 839 cases and 9 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.