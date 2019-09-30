Building resilience for all: Intersectional approaches for reducing vulnerability to natural hazards and climate change: Findings from Kenya

By Emma Lovell, Gertrude Lung'ahi

This note provides insights from the BRACED report ‘Building resilience for all: intersectional approaches for reducing vulnerability to natural hazards in Nepal and Kenya’, which highlights challenges and opportunities for understanding intersecting inequalities and delivering effective intersectional approaches that help build resilience to natural hazards and climate change. It presents findings from the Kenya study. A companion paper analyses findings from Nepal.

People’s experiences of natural hazards, climate change and climate variability are dependent on the social, economic, cultural, political and environmental context in which they live. Marginalised and disadvantaged groups tend to be particularly vulnerable to natural hazards, and often live in areas that are more exposed to environmental shocks and stresses. There is a need to understand how different factors intersect to create exclusion, inequalities and vulnerabilities in multi-hazard contexts, to ensure that policies and programmes that aim to build resilience respond to the local context and support those most in need.