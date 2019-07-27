27 Jul 2019

Bududa residents to be vaccinated against Cholera

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

At least 50,000 people in 22 parishes of Bududa District are to be vaccinated against Cholera, Ministry of Health has revealed.

The district is currently facing the cholera epidemic with a cumulative of 51 registered cases. 48 of these have already been discharged.

“The Ministry of Health is vaccinating over 50,000 individuals in the 22 parishes of Bududa District which is currently facing an active cholera outbreak. However, the outbreak is being responded to effectively by the resilient and determined health workforce,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, said on Saturday.

The vaccination will be carried out in the parishes of: Busiliwa, Bushiyi, Bumwalukani, Saskusaku, Burnwalye, Bumasata, Bunambatsu, Bushunya, Bumusenyi, Bana ma nda, Buwashi, Bunandutu, Bunatsmya, Bulobi, Maaba, Shihulusi, Bumakhwa, Bumusi, Bubukasha, Bukibokolo, Bumatanda and Bunaporo.

Oral Cholera vaccine is administered to persons above one year to protect them against Cholera, a life-threatening disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses within two weeks and it offers protection of up to 5 years.

Recently, the Ministry of Health concluded the first round of the second phase of the vaccination in the cholera hotspot of; Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach and will conduct the second dose vaccination campaign from August to September 2019.

