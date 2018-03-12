12 Mar 2018

Brace for heavy rains and floods, city residents told

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original

The Meteorological Department has told Nairobi residents to brace for heavy rains and floods this week.

Floods are expected around South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and the Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange, Chalbi Drive in Lavington, Globe Roundabout, Donholm, Mbagathi-Lang’ata Road roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru and Kibera.

Low lying areas of the county including Maziwa, Zimmerman, River Bank on the Baba Dogo-Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu and Kahawa West will also be affected.

ADVISORY

Others are Ojijo Road, Museum Hill overpass and Underpass, Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Eastleigh and Pangani.

"All are advised to beware of the risk of floods. Be advised that fast moving water is extremely dangerous," read the warning from the weatherman.

This came after the director of Meteorological Services Peter Ambenje issued a heavy rain advisory on many parts of the country between Monday and March 16.

THE COUNTIES

The counties expected to receive heavy rains are Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Kwale, Marsabit, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu and Taita-Taveta.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is likely to be experienced in western Kenya, south and central Rift Valley and central Kenya," Mr Ambenje added.

LOWLANDS

South Rift Valley, southern lowlands, northern and central parts of Kenya are likely to be hit by heavy rains on Wednesday.

The situation will be replicated in Western, Coast, the North, Rift Valley, Central and southern lowlands on Thursday and Friday.

STALLING

The department told motorists not to drive on flooded sections of the road.

"Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling. Drive slowly,” the advisory went on.

Nairobi residents were also asked to get weather updates from the media.

