Baseline Evaluation for the Kenya Resilient Arid Lands Partnership for Integrated Development Plus (RAPID+) Program, April 2022

Background

Millennium Water Alliance (MWA), in collaboration with CARE Kenya, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Food for the Hungry and World Vision are implementing the ‘Resilient Arid Lands Partnership for Integrated Development Plus (RAPID+) program in the Counties of Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, and Wajir’. The Kenya RAPID+ program is convened and led by the MWA, with primary funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), alongside matching grants from private sector actors, implementing partners and participating County governments. The goal and outcomes of the program and the objectives of the baseline evaluation are presented in Figure 1.1 below.

Baseline Evaluation

Methodology

The baseline evaluation was conducted in the five Counties of Isiolo, Turkana (Turkana West Sub-County only), Wajir, Garissa and Marsabit, in the month of April 2022. A mixed -method study approach was used entailing: a desk review of secondary literature; quantitative household interviews of 1970 household heads; Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) of 40 County Governments staff and private sector stakeholders from the water, livestock and rangelands resources development sectors; and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with community members and leaders as managers and users of water and rangelands resources.