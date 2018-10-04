Baringo IDPs return home after ‘difficult’ stay in camp

By FLORAH KOECH

More than 1,000 people who fled their homes in March last year have voluntarily left the camp they had sought refuge, saying they can no longer handle mounting challenges there.

The internally displaced people (IDPs) are mostly from Mukutani in Baringo South. They had been camping at Eldume in the sub county, more than 70km from their homes, after they moved out following a deadly banditry attack last year.

The attack left 11 people dead, among them four children and seven women.

The locals, who were transported by police lorries on Monday, were also accompanied by the county security team and local leaders as they vowed to start their lives afresh.

When the Nation toured Eldume on Monday morning, the 147 households had demolished all the tents and were busy packing their belongings to return to their homeland.

The locals said that they decided to go back home after a year of myriad challenges, including lack of adequate food and clean water.

Margaret Seuru, 40, a mother of eight said she had gone through hell at the camp and was elated to go back home.

“The situation at this camp has been bad especially for young children and expectant women. We relied on the government and well-wishers for relief food,” said Ms Seuru.