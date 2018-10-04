04 Oct 2018

Baringo IDPs return home after ‘difficult’ stay in camp

Report
from Kenya Daily Nation
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

By FLORAH KOECH

More than 1,000 people who fled their homes in March last year have voluntarily left the camp they had sought refuge, saying they can no longer handle mounting challenges there.

The internally displaced people (IDPs) are mostly from Mukutani in Baringo South. They had been camping at Eldume in the sub county, more than 70km from their homes, after they moved out following a deadly banditry attack last year.

The attack left 11 people dead, among them four children and seven women.

The locals, who were transported by police lorries on Monday, were also accompanied by the county security team and local leaders as they vowed to start their lives afresh.

When the Nation toured Eldume on Monday morning, the 147 households had demolished all the tents and were busy packing their belongings to return to their homeland.

The locals said that they decided to go back home after a year of myriad challenges, including lack of adequate food and clean water.

Margaret Seuru, 40, a mother of eight said she had gone through hell at the camp and was elated to go back home.

“The situation at this camp has been bad especially for young children and expectant women. We relied on the government and well-wishers for relief food,” said Ms Seuru.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.