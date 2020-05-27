Baringo County Government receives PPEs donation from World Vision to intensify fight against spread of COVID-19

World Vision Kenya has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Baringo County Government, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Kenya.

The contribution was made in a bid to ensure the fight against the spread of the deadly virus COVID-19 is undertaken back to the grass-root level. World Vision Kenya Project Officer and acting chairman in-charge of COVID-19 response in Baringo County Gerald Ndungu said the organization revealed it is part of their mandate of giving back to the society. World Vision handed over 1000 liquid handwashing soaps, 700 litres of hand sanitizers, and 10 fumigating equipment. The child-focused organisation equally donated hundreds of water tanks to be distributed across the county to help the locals.

Ndungu, said that apart from the donations they have also partnered with public health officers to train and sensitize the public over COVID-19. Community health workers have been trained to reach out and share preventive messages to the locals living in the rural areas.

While receiving the donation, Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis could not hide his joy and applauded the organization for its consistent help to the county. The county boss also took he is time to urge the locals from the county to observe strict rules saying the threat of COVID-19 is pausing a devastating change in Kenya.