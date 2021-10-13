Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received some showers during the month mostly in the Mixed farming livelihood zone.
The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties
The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 30-40% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity
Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are stable and above long term means
Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and a declining trend due to impact of off season rains.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean