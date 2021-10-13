Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received some showers during the month mostly in the Mixed farming livelihood zone.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 30-40% capacity.
    Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity

  • Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are stable and above long term means

  • Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and a declining trend due to impact of off season rains.
    Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean

