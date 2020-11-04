Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for September 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received off season showers during the month
The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 90%-100% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.
Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is within the normal seasonal range.
No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.
Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.
Majority of households have acceptable food consumption score