Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

The county received slightly above normal rains during the month under revie but charecterised by poor spatial and temporal distribution.

The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties

The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 40-50 % capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

- The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity

- Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

- Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

Access indicators

- Terms of trade are stable and above long term means

- Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges.

Utilization indicators:

- The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean

- Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range. - The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score