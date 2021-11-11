Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received slightly above normal rains during the month under revie but charecterised by poor spatial and temporal distribution.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 40-50 % capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:
- The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity
- Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

Access indicators
- Terms of trade are stable and above long term means
- Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges.

Utilization indicators:
- The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean
- Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range. - The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

