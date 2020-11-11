Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received above normal rains during the month.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.

  • The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 90%-100% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable during the short rains season.

  • Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is within the normal seasonal range apart from the irrigated livelihood zone.

  • No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.

  • Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most surface water sources.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.

  • Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.

  • The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

