Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received above normal rains during the month.
The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 90%-100% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable during the short rains season.
Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is within the normal seasonal range apart from the irrigated livelihood zone.
No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..
Access indicators
Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.
Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.
The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score