Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 90%-100% capacity.

The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.

The county received above normal rains during the month.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable during the short rains season.

Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.

Milk production is within the normal seasonal range apart from the irrigated livelihood zone.