Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for October 2019

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

The Water levels in most water sources are normal at (80%-100%)

The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and stable.

Above average rainfall was received in the month of October 2019.

Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and expected to remain stable with the on-going rains.

Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

Milk production is slightly below the normal seasonal range but on an increasing trend.