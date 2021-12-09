Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received below normal rains during the month under review.
The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties.
The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 30-40% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
Field observations indicates forage is mostly in fair to poor conditions
Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
Livestock migrations were reported in Tiaty sub county
Access indicators
Terms of trade are below the seasonal long term average
Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal range.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is above the seasonal long term average.
Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and below normal seasonal range.
The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score