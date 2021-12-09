Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received below normal rains during the month under review.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal across all sub counties.

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 30-40% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • Field observations indicates forage is mostly in fair to poor conditions

  • Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

  • Livestock migrations were reported in Tiaty sub county

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are below the seasonal long term average

  • Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal range.
    Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is above the seasonal long term average.

  • Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and below normal seasonal range.

  • The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

