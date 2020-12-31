Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received below normal rains during the month.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
• The water levels in most water sources are normal at 90%-100% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable during the short rains season.
• Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is within the normal seasonal range apart from the irrigated livelihood zone.
• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.
• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges but stable.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.
• The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score