Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019

Biophysical Indicators

• Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.

• Above average rainfall was received in the month of November 2019.

• The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and stable.

• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at (90%-100%).

Production indicators

• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and expected to remain stable with the on-going rains.

• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is slightly above the normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend.

• No Drought related Livestock deaths reported in all Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently above normal seasonal ranges and on an improving due to improving livestock body condition.

• Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.

Utilization indicators

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 14.6%, a decrease as compared 15.9% in the previous month.

• Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.