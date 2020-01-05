Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for November 2019
Biophysical Indicators
• Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.
• Above average rainfall was received in the month of November 2019.
• The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and stable.
• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at (90%-100%).
Production indicators
• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and expected to remain stable with the on-going rains.
• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is slightly above the normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend.
• No Drought related Livestock deaths reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently above normal seasonal ranges and on an improving due to improving livestock body condition.
• Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.
Utilization indicators
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 14.6%, a decrease as compared 15.9% in the previous month.
• Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.