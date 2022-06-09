Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• The county received rainfall which was fair to good in terms of amount received and distribution

• The Vegetation greenness as represented by the VCI depicted moderate vegetation deficit

• Status of water sources is almost normal as water levels are above 50% across the county.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage conditios were mainly fair to good in both quality and quantity

• Livestock body condition was poor to fair in Pastoral and Agrop pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones but on an improving trend.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are declining and below long term means

• Trekking distances to water points are declining due to the ongoing recharge of water sources.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean

• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range