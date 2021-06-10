Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

 The county received above normal rains during the first two dekads of May but charecterised by poor distribution.

The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is normal across all sub counties

The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 40-50% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantitt

Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

Some livestock death cases which are drought related have been reported in the pastoral areas.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade are stable and above long term means

Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and a declining trend due to rains received in May.

Utilization indicators:

 The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean