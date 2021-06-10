Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

 The county received above normal rains during the first two dekads of May but charecterised by poor distribution.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is normal across all sub counties

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 40-50% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

 The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantitt

  • Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

  • Some livestock death cases which are drought related have been reported in the pastoral areas.

Access indicators

 Terms of trade are stable and above long term means

  • Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and a declining trend due to rains received in May.

Utilization indicators:

 The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean

  • Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range.

  • The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

