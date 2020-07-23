Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received slightly above normal rains during the month.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 80_90% Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.
• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is within the normal seasonal range.
• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently slightly below normal seasonal ranges due to marginal decrease in livestock prices and increasing maize prices.
• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges.