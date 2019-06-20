20 Jun 2019

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019

Report
from Government of Kenya
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (839.43 KB)

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Alarm-Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

  • Most biophysical indicators show fluctuations outside the expected seasonal ranges.

  • Below average rainfall was received in the month of May 2019.

  • The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are below normal and on a worsening trend compared to the last month.

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at (5%- 10 %).

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is poor in both quality and quantity and expected to worsen with the continuing dry spell. Livestock migrations were reported in pastoral livelihood zones.

  • Livestock body condition is fair to poor in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below normal the seasonal and on a worsening trend.

  • Drought related Livestock deaths were reported in Pastoral and Agro pastoral Livelihood zones.

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are currently below normal seasonal ranges and worsening as many households can hardly afford major food commodities.

  • Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges with the Pastoral and Agro Pastoral livelihood zones being mostly affected.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 19.3%, an increase as compared 14.8% in the previous month.

  • Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges but on a worsening trend.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.