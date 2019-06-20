Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for May 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Alarm-Worsening
Biophysical Indicators
Most biophysical indicators show fluctuations outside the expected seasonal ranges.
Below average rainfall was received in the month of May 2019.
The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are below normal and on a worsening trend compared to the last month.
The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at (5%- 10 %).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is poor in both quality and quantity and expected to worsen with the continuing dry spell. Livestock migrations were reported in pastoral livelihood zones.
Livestock body condition is fair to poor in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is below normal the seasonal and on a worsening trend.
Drought related Livestock deaths were reported in Pastoral and Agro pastoral Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are currently below normal seasonal ranges and worsening as many households can hardly afford major food commodities.
Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges with the Pastoral and Agro Pastoral livelihood zones being mostly affected.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 19.3%, an increase as compared 14.8% in the previous month.
Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges but on a worsening trend.