Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• The county experienced dry spells during the month under review with minimal light showers at the end of the month.

• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI depicted moderate vegetation deficit with Mogotio sub county having severe vagatation deficit.

• The Water levels in most water sources were below normal at less than 10% of their normal capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage conditios were mainly poor in both quality and quantity

• Livestock body condition was fair to poor in Pastoral and Agrop pastoral livelihood zones.

• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

• Livestock death cases which were drought related were reported in the Pastoral and Agro pastoral livelihood zones.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are declining and below long term means

• Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal range and on an increasing trend.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean

• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range