Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for March 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.
• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 50%-60%.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.
• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below the normal seasonal ranges and on an decreasing trend.
• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period.
• About 75 swarms of desert locusts have been reported in all the six sub counties.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are currently slightly below normal seasonal ranges due to marginal decrease in livestock prices and increasing maize prices.
• Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
• Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.