Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received rainfall which was fair to good in terms of amount received and distribution • The Vegetation greenness as represented by the VCI depicted normal vegetation greenness.
• Status of water sources is almost normal as water levels are above 60% across the county.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage conditios were mainly fair to good in both quality and quantity • Livestock body condition was poor to fair in Pastoral and Agrop pastoral livelihood zones.
• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones but on an improving trend.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are declining and below long term means
• Trekking distances to water points are declining due to the ongoing recharge of water sources.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean
• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range