Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for June 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• The county received above normal rains during the month.

• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.

• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 80_90%

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.

• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is within the normal seasonal range.

• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.

• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most surface water sources.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.

• Copping strategy index for households is within normal ranges.