Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Worsening

Biophysical Indicators

• The county received normal rainfall which was fair to poor in terms of amount received and distribution

• The Vegetation greenness as represented by the 3 month VCI depicted very good conditions in the county.

• Status of water sources are below normal with a recharge level of 40-50 percent.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage conditios were mainly poor to fair in both quality and quantity

• Livestock body condition was poor to fair for cattle in Pastoral and Agrop- pastoral livelihood zones .

• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are very poor and below long term means

• Trekking distances to water points are slightly above long term mean and increasing.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean

• Copping strategy index (CSI) is above LTA and worsening.