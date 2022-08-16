Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2022

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Worsening
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received normal rainfall which was
fair to poor in terms of amount received and
distribution
• The Vegetation greenness as represented by the 3 month VCI depicted very good conditions in the county.
• Status of water sources are below normal with a recharge level of 40-50 percent.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage conditios were mainly poor to fair in both quality and quantity
• Livestock body condition was poor to fair for cattle in Pastoral and Agrop- pastoral livelihood zones .
• Milk production was below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are very poor and below long term means
• Trekking distances to water points are slightly above long term mean and increasing.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was above the long term mean
• Copping strategy index (CSI) is above LTA and worsening.