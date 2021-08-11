Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received above normal rains during the first two dekads of July but declined in the third dekad.

  • The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal .

  • The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 50-60% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity

    -Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

  • Some livestock death cases associated with diseases were reported

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are stable and above long term means

  • Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and on a declining trend due to off season rains.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean

  • Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range.

  • The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

