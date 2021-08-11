Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2021
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received above normal rains during the first two dekads of July but declined in the third dekad.
The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal .
The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 50-60% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity
-Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
Some livestock death cases associated with diseases were reported
Access indicators
Terms of trade are stable and above long term means
Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and on a declining trend due to off season rains.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is stable and below the long term mean
Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range.
The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score