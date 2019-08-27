Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for July 2019
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Alarm-Worsening
Biophysical Indicators
Most biophysical indicators show fluctuations within the expected seasonal ranges.
Below average rainfall was received in the month of July 2019.
The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and on an improving trend compared to the last month.
The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at (60%- 80%).
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is fair to good in both quality and quantity and expected to improve with the on-going rains.
Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
Milk production is below the normal seasonal ranges but on an increasing trend.
No Drought related Livestock deaths reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
Terms of trade are currently below normal seasonal ranges and improving due to improving livestock body conditions.
Distances to water sources for households currently are above normal ranges though on a declining trend due to recharge of most of surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 20.2%, an increase as compared 19.8% in the previous month.
Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.