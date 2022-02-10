Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2022
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received above normal rains during the second dekad of January which were poorly distributed.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is depicting moderate vegetation deficit.
• The Water levels in most water sources are below normal at 10-20% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity
• Livestock body condition is fair to poor in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
• Some livestock death cases which are drought related have been reported in the pastoral areas.
Access indicators
• Terms of trade are declining and below long term means
• Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend.
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is high and above the long term mean
• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is stable and within normal seasonal range.
• The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score but on a deteriorating trend.