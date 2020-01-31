Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for January 2020
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
- Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.
- Average rainfall was received in the month of January 2020.
- The Vegetation Condition Index values for Baringo County are above normal and stable.
- The Water levels in most water sources are normal at (90%-100%)
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators) Production indicators:
- The forage condition is good to fair in both quality and quantity and expected to remain stable with the on-going rains.
- Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.
- Milk production is slightly above the normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend.
- No Drought related livestock deaths reported in all Livelihood zones.
Access indicators
- Terms of trade are currently above normal seasonal ranges due to improving livestock body condition.
- Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.
Utilization indicators:
- The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition was 11.3%, a decrease as compared 14.6% in the previous month.
- Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.