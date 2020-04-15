Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for February 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• Most biophysical indicators are within the expected seasonal ranges.

• Off season showers were received in the first dekad of February.

• The vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal.

• The water levels in most water sources are normal at 90-100%.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is good in both quality and quantity and is expected to remain stable until the next rainfall season.

• Livestock body condition is fair to good in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below the normal seasonal ranges and on an decreasing trend.

• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period.

Access indicators

• Terms of trade are currently slightly below normal seasonal ranges due to marginal decrease in livestock prices and increasing maize prices.

• Distances to water sources for households currently are below normal seasonal ranges and stable due to recharge of most of surface water sources.

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.

• Copping strategy index for households is still within normal ranges.