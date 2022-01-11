Kenya

Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

  • The county received below normal rains during the month under review.

  • The county vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal

  • The Water levels in open water sources are below normal at 20-30% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

  • The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity

  • Livestock body condition is fair to poor in Pastoral and Agropastoral livelihood zones.

  • Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones..

Access indicators

  • Terms of trade are below the long term trade and on declining trend.

  • Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges and on increasing trend.

Utilization indicators:

  • The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is above the the long term mean and on an increasing trend.

  • Copping Strategy Index (CSI) for households is on an increasing trend and above LTA.

  • The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score

