Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2021
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
The county received below normal rains during the month under review.
The county vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal
The Water levels in open water sources are below normal at 20-30% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity
Livestock body condition is fair to poor in Pastoral and Agropastoral livelihood zones.
Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones..
Access indicators
Terms of trade are below the long term trade and on declining trend.
Distances to water sources for households are above normal seasonal ranges and on increasing trend.
Utilization indicators:
The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is above the the long term mean and on an increasing trend.
Copping Strategy Index (CSI) for households is on an increasing trend and above LTA.
The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score