Kenya
Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020
Attachments
Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification
Drought Phase: Normal- Stable
Biophysical Indicators
• The county received below normal rains during the month.
• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal but with a declining trend.
• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 50-60% capacity.
Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)
Production indicators:
• The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity and is expected to detorariate further with the ceasation of the short rains season.
• Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.
• Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.
• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..
Access indicators • Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.
• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend due to reduction of water in the open water sources
Utilization indicators:
• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.
• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.
• The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score