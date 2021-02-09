Baringo County: Drought Early Warning Bulletin for December 2020

Drought Situation & EW Phase Classification

Drought Phase: Normal- Stable

Biophysical Indicators

• The county received below normal rains during the month.

• The Vegetation greenness as depicted by the VCI is above normal but with a declining trend.

• The Water levels in most water sources are normal at 50-60% capacity.

Socio Economic Indicators (Impact Indicators)

Production indicators:

• The forage condition is fair to poor in both quality and quantity and is expected to detorariate further with the ceasation of the short rains season.

• Livestock body condition is good in all livelihood zones.

• Milk production is below the normal seasonal range across all livelihood zones.

• No drought related livestock deaths were reported during the reporting period..

Access indicators • Terms of trade are stable and within the seasonal range.

• Distances to water sources for households are below normal seasonal ranges and on an increasing trend due to reduction of water in the open water sources

Utilization indicators:

• The number of under-five children at risk of malnutrition is minimal and stable.

• Copping strategy index (CSI) for households is within normal ranges.

• The bulk of the households have acceptable food consumption score